Beyond the Weather: A meteor shower and a trio of planets

Warmer weather is ahead this weekend, and it’ll also be dry. A mostly clear sky will give us a chance to look beyond the weather.

Meteor showers are always fun to watch and the Lyrid shower is now happening. Get to a dark location and give your eyes time to adjust, about 10 to 15 minutes. Look to the northeast sky just off the horizon. To the upper-right of the constellation Lyra is where the meteors will be found. This is just to the right of the star Vega.

Early morning risers can focus to the southeast around 5 a.m. Just off the horizon, you can spot three planets in a line: Mars, Saturn, and Jupiter.

Happy stargazing!