Beyond the Weather: 2020 vision

The New Year is here, and let’s hope for clear night skies with an unobstructed view. Here is a list of some astronomical events not to be missed in 2020.

The Quadrantid meteor shower peaks on January 3rd and 4th with up to 40 meteors per hour.

February 9th, March 9th, April 8th, May 7th are Full and Super Moons. A Full and Blue Moon occurs on Halloween.

Two solar eclipses come this year, but neither will be visible in the United States. Of the four penumbral lunar eclipses in 2020, two are visible in Iowa. Mark your calendar for July 5th and November 30th.

Happy stargazing!