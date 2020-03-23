Beware of fraud scams during COVID-19 pandemic

The U.S. Attorney Peter E. Deegan, Jr., of the Northern District of Iowa is reminding to people watch out for scams during the coronavirus pandemic.

Scams can be reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud by calling 1-866-720-5721 or emailing disaster@leo.gov.

“There are people out there who will try and take advantage of COVID-19 for selfish financial benefit. I am asking everyone in our communities to stay vigilant and report suspected fraud,” said U.S. Attorney Deegan. “We also all need to care for the most vulnerable citizens in our society and do our best to prevent them from becoming victims of unscrupulous criminals.”

Examples include:

Individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 online and engaging in other forms of fraud.



Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Malicious websites and apps that appear to share Coronavirus-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received.



Seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations.



Medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures.