Better Business Bureau: watch out for 'sextortion' emails

All it takes is logging onto a computer and a click of a mouse to reveal an email that threatens to blackmail the recipient into exposing their alleged pornographic internet history.

The Better Business Bureau reports these types of emails are all part of a scam. In the emails, the sender claims to have gained access to the user's webcam along with their internet history, including a record of the pornographic content they have allegedly viewed. The email goes on to say the user must send them money, in some cases thousands of dollars worth of currency, or else they will share what they have found with all the victim's contacts.

Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau told the I9 investigative team so-called sextortion emails can appear to be convincing, but he stresses the scammers who sent them are likely lying. Hansen said if you receive a sextortion email it is best not to respond.

Hansen reports sextortion emails have been on the rise. He thinks that is because of recent security breaches that have exposed the screen names and passwords of many email users.

Hansen said one can decrease their chances of receiving a sextortion email in the first place by installing security software and not opening attachments from people you do not know. Changing passwords often to important online accounts is also a good idea.

"These people buy these passwords for a penny each on these dark web websites," Hansen said.

If you are concerned about your webcam getting hacked there are small pieces of plastic you can buy, that fit over a camera and block the view, that Hansen says provides a huge amount of security.

"{They're) just a simple little plastic devise that goes over your laptop camera," Hansen said.

Many sextortion scam emails use a similar language no matter who they're sending them too so you can identify them by copying a couple of lines and running them through a search engine.

Hansen says recipients of a sextortion email can also contact the police about what they have received.