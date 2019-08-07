Better Business Bureau: beware of credit card 'skimmers'

The Better Business Bureau is warning people to watch out for card "skimmers". Skimmers are devices scammers place on ATMs and gas pumps to steal credit or debit card information.

Cedar Rapids police say it is hard to get an accurate picture of just how often criminals are using skimmers to try and steal your money because the crimes are under-reported. Authorities, however, tell the I9 investigative team victims can easily face financial losses of thousands of dollars from skimmers.

Bobby Hanson with the Better Business Bureau says in the summer months there is an uptick in skimmer related crimes because it is a major travel time.

Hanson says the problem of card skimmers is not unique to Iowa.

The BBB has noticed criminals are getting more tech-savvy. Skimmers they report are now often being equipped with blue tooth which is allowing crooks to get your information faster.

Hanson recommends inspecting a device before you put your card in it.

"What you have to do is grab a hold of the device before you stick your card in, make sure it's secure on to there," said Hanson. "If it's a fake one, if it's a skimmer, it'll come right off."

Hanson says people should also opt to use a credit card over a debit card, that way they do not have to type in a pin number. He also says if it's hard to put your card in a reader, take it out immediately.

Hanson says it is safest to use an ATM at your place of banking.

