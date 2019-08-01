Man who walked in front of two semis on I-74 identified as Bettendorf school employee

Bettendorf Community School District officials confirm one of its leaders was killed in an incident Wednesday.

In a release, school officials identified the victim as Chris Andrus, the district's operations director from 2015 to 2019. He resigned his position in July to take medical leave.

According to station WQAD, the crash happened on I-74 around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities said Andrus stopped on the shoulder of the lanes heading into Iowa, got out of his car and walked in front of two semi-trailers.

The school district did not release details on when services would be held.