Bettendorf museum becomes Iowa's first Certified Autism Center

A Bettendorf Museum is now the first Certified Autism Center in Iowa.

The museum gets its designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards, which is given to organizations that provide a supportive environment for guests with autism and other sensory disorders.

Station KWQC said the museum staff completed sensory disorder training to earn the certification.

The museum is designed primarily for kids who are 8 years old and under. Specialized sensory kits are available for kids who may need a break from the excitement of the museum, along with a quiet, low-lit room.