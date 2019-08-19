Bettendorf gas station clerk killed in weekend shooting

A 28-year-old died following a shooting in Bettendorf over the weekend.

Around 5:40 p.m. Saturday, the Bettendorf officers responded to an attempted robbery resulting in a homicide at the Big 10 Mart on 53rd Avenue.

Authorities said the woman died from an apparent gunshot wound. An autopsy is pending. Her name is being withheld until family members are notified.

As authorities investigate, they are working with management at Big 10 Mart to obtain video evidence.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to call the Bettendorf Police Department at 563-344-4015, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.