Bettendorf firefighters battle garage fire while standing in floodwaters

Firefighters worked to put out fire while standing in floodwaters in Bettendorf Wednesday morning.

Officials said they were called to a fire in the 24000 block of 179th Street at 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

Crews could only access the fire was in a zodiac boat. They found a detached garage on fire that was threatening the residence.

Crews said the siding of the home was melting so they protected it, then put the garage fire out all while standing in at least 4 feet of water.

The residents of the home were referred to the Red Cross.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.