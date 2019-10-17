New king of the breaded pork tenderloin is in northeastern Iowa

The Iowa Pork Producers Association’s 2019 Breaded Tenderloin Contest winner is in northeastern Iowa.

Phil Zwanziger, the manager of The Pub at the Pinicon, serves up the 2019 Best Breaded Tenderloin Sandwich. The Pub is located in New Hampton. (Courtesy: IPPA)

Out of more than 5,000 nominations from 470 different establishments in Iowa, the IPPA selected The Pub at the Pinicon in New Hampton as the winner.

Pub owners say they locally source their meat from a family farm in Lawler.

Judges say their breading recipe particularly helped them win.

The pub will get a $500 check, a plaque and a large banner.