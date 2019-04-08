Bernie Sanders says open borders are "not his thing"

Vermont Senator and 2020 Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders talked about open borders while in Iowa campaigning.

One person in the audience at an appearance in Oskaloosa asked about "open borders".

Sanders said open borders were quote "not his thing." He said he doesn't see that happening.

"I think what we need is simply comprehensive immigration reform, that is not simply, you're quite right, your point is if you open the borders, there's a lot of poverty in this world, people from all over the world," he said. "And I don't think that's something we can do at this point."

Sanders is one of at least 14 official candidates trying to capture the Democratic nomination for 2020. He's the only one in the field who ran in 2016.