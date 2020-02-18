Bernie Sanders' campaign to request recount of Iowa caucuses

Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign plans to ask for a partial recount of the Iowa caucus results after the state Democratic Party releases the results of its recanvass.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a campaign event at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Sanders campaign senior adviser Jeff Weaver told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the campaign has had a representative in contact with the Iowa Democratic Party throughout the recanvass process. He says, "Based on what we understand to be the results, we intend to ask for a recount."

The spread between Pete Buttigieg and Sanders after the recanvass is 0.080 state delegate-equivalents, according to the party's new results. This would be the closest caucus ever, with the previous tightest race being between Hillary Clinton and Sanders in 2016. The margin in that contest was 3.55 SDEs.

The campaign expects that the already slim margin separating Sanders from Pete Buttigieg for the lead in Iowa will remain small enough that a recount would make a difference in the outcome.

Final Iowa Democratic caucus results following recanvass:

State Delegate-Equivalents

Pete Buttigieg - 563.207, 26.185%

Bernie Sanders - 563.127, 26.181%

Elizabeth Warren - 387.814, 18.03%

Joe Biden - 339.632, 15.79%

Amy Klobuchar - 263.827, 12.27%

Andrew Yang - 21.856, 1.02%

Tom Steyer - 6.619, 0.31%

Uncommitted - 3.732, 0.17%

Other - 0.693, 0.03%

Michael Bloomberg - 0.210, 0.01%

Tulsi Gabbard - 0.114, 0.01%

Michael Bennet - 0.000, 0.00%

John Delaney - 0.000, 0.00%

Deval Patrick - 0.000, 0.00%

Caucus raw vote - First alignment

Bernie Sanders - 43,698, 25%

Pete Buttigieg - 37,595, 21%

Elizabeth Warren - 32,609, 18%

Joe Biden - 26,323, 15%

Amy Klobuchar - 22,473, 13%

Andrew Yang - 8,929, 5%

Tom Steyer - 3,054, 2%

Uncommitted - 1,000, 1%

Tulsi Gabbard - 341, 0%

Michael Bloomberg - 215, 0%

Michael Bennet - 164, 0%

Other - 159, 0%

Deval Patrick - 9, 0%

John Delaney - 0, 0%

Caucus raw vote - Final alignment

Bernie Sanders - 45,831, 27%

Pete Buttigieg - 43,273, 25%

Elizabeth Warren - 34,932, 20%

Joe Biden - 23,631, 14%

Amy Klobuchar - 21,120, 12%

Andrew Yang - 1,759, 1%

Uncommitted - 1,451, 1%

Tom Steyer - 413, 0%

Other - 205, 0%

Michael Bloomberg - 20, 0%

Tulsi Gabbard - 16, 0%

Michael Bennet - 4, 0%

John Delaney - 0, 0%

Deval Patrick - 0, 0%