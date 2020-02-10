Bernie Sanders' campaign files for partial recanvass of Iowa caucus results

Vermont Senator Bernie Sander's presidential campaign has officially requested a partial recanvass of last week's caucus results.

The request includes a recanvass of 25 precincts and three satellite locations.

According to the campaign, the errors, if corrected, would mean an additional national delegate for Sanders.

“While a recanvass is just the first step in the process and we don’t expect it to change the current calculations, it is a necessary part of making sure Iowans can trust the final results of the caucus,” Bernie 2020 Senior Advisor Jeff Weaver said. “Our volunteers and supporters worked too hard, and too many people participated for the first time to have the results depend on calculations that even the party admits are incorrect. Once the recanvass and a subsequent recount are completed in these precincts, we feel confident we will be awarded the extra national delegate our volunteers and grassroots donors earned.”

A recanvass is not a recount, but a check of the vote count to ensure the results were added correctly.

According to state party results released Sunday, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg was ahead of Sanders by two state delegate equivalents.

