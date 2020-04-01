Benton softball coach one of many doctors helping battle COVID-19

Studying opponents and devising a strategy to win is something Eric Stenberg has done for years. He coaches softball at Benton Community... and he's also a doctor. An E-R doctor.

Stenberg is one of the thousands of doctors across the country helping in the fight against COVID-19.

"It's been a game-changer for me personally and I think for all health care workers across the nation," said Stenberg. "It's so new we really don't know all the answers."

Dr. Stenberg is the Emergency Room Director at Washington County Hospital. He also works at Mercy in Iowa City. It's been all hands on deck in this battle.

"You go home and you think about patients you've come in contact with," Stenberg said. "I've been around COVID-19. I've had exposures I'm sure, but you hope that what you wore was effective."

Even though it's an uncertain time for everyone, Dr. Stenberg always reminds himself of the speeches he gives to his softball players. The biggest thing is staying positive and not having a defeatist mindset.

"I'm going to try and make a difference; that's what I think," he said.