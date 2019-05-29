Benton County residents say they are 'stranded' thanks to damaged road

People living off of 22nd Avenue Road in Vinton say high water has made travel a nightmare on their road.

Water has been pouring out from the Cedar River onto the road since Friday which has created a dangerous situation for those who dare not turn around.

"Its unsafe," said Darren Stein, who has a farm next to the road. "Turn around don't drown, that is what they say."

Darren says he has chosen to take an alternate route to get his farm but that takes him an estimated six miles out of his way.

"It's very hard for me to practice good husbandry practices when I cannot get 40,000 pounds of feed, 20 tons, across that water every nine days," said Stein.

Darren thinks the current situation could have been prevented if the county had acted when he and residents say they first urged officials to act back in February. It was back in February, just up from where the water now sits, an ice jam damaged another section of the road making it too impassible.

"This is the first time in 30 years that the county has drug its feet to fix the road for us," said Jackie Seitz, a resident of 22nd Avenue Road.

Seitz's home that she shares with her husband sits in between both hazards which has left the couple stranded.

"My main concern is the safety issue because with this hole here we cannot get out this way," said Seitz.

In the decades Seitz has lived off the roadway she says flooding is not uncommon but in her view the lack of response to fix the road from the county is.

The I9 investigative team reached out to Benton County's Engineering and Secondary Roads Department for comment but were told the county's engineer was unavailable.

The Benton County Sheriff's office tells I9 they are not sure if they would be able to get through the waters safely in the event of an emergency because there has not been a call to service while the waters are high.

Records obtained by I9 do show Sheriff's deputies were able to respond to four calls on the road this year but all took place however before Friday.