Benton County hospital says two cases of COVID-19 confirmed in county

A hospital in Benton County announced that two residents of the county had tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Officials at Virginia Gay Hospital said that two people were positive for COVID-19 in their county, citing information from the Iowa Department of Public Health. The hospital said it was not the agency to test the individuals.

“While these are Benton County’s first cases, they may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” Katie Cox, Benton County Public Health director, said, in a statement.

The patients were said to be recovering at home.

Those who think they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should contact their healthcare provider before coming in for examination.