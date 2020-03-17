Benton County announces closures to government facilities until mid-April

The Benton County government is taking steps it says will help prevent the potential spread of the novel coronavirus, according to information provided by the government.

Starting on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, all county facilities will be closed to the public until at least April 13. Facilities that are closed include the county courthouse, service center, secondary roads, and transportation.

The courthouse will still be open for court hearings that are scheduled along with various emergency services provided by the court. County officials suggest that people with court dates ask their attorney if they must attend the hearing.

Employees are still expected to work as scheduled.

Services will still be provided through email, telephone, and the postal service, according to county officials.