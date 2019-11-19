Benton County Sheriff: 'We do not believe we have a threat to public safety' as Benton Community Schools return

Law enforcement officials said a threat to Benton Community schools does not put the public in danger, after the district canceled school and all other activities from Friday, November 15 until the following Monday.

Law enforcement said that there is no ongoing threat to the public, in spite of enhanced security measures at Benton Community Schools. Photo: Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

A law office hired by the Benton Community School District commented on behalf of the district, saying they have been vague in their details about the threat and security by design. They said they did not want to announce specific security measures, and are unsure when the increased security presence will be removed.

The Benton County Sheriff clarified to TV9 that there is no public safety threat.

"Concerning threats via social media coming from the area of the Benton Community Middle/High School on Thursday 11/14/19, in working through this situation with the FBI and the Benton Community School Administration, we have not gained any new information. Classes resumed Monday morning as usual. We do not believe we have a threat to public safety," Benton County Sheriff Ron Tippitt said, in a statement.

Students at the school said that they felt out of the loop as far as what was going on, but still felt safe returning to school on Monday.

"I was in English and I saw two dogs pass my class, without vests on so we figured they’re not drug dogs if they don’t have vests," Ian Fischer, a junior at Benton Community High School, said. "And I left, there was a cop that pulled over in the parking lot. As we were walking out, we left, came back, bus driver didn’t know, cop didn’t know, none of the teachers knew. Nobody had any idea what was going on. And like there was a rumor going around there was a bomb threat. Nobody had any idea what was going on. I was asking around. Nobody had any clue. It was just a rumor. "

The law office speaking on behalf of the school district said they will continue to monitor the situation and determine if any changes to security measures will occur, after speaking with law enforcement.