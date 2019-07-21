Below average temperatures for the week

Cloudy skies continue through the rest of the evening. Overnight, temperatures drop in the low 60s, clouds will dissipate through the overnight hours as well.

Highs tomorrow will be well below average in the upper 70s across Eastern Iowa with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures slowly rise through the week into the mid 80s by the end of the week.

The work week will stay dry as well with a mix of sun and clouds. Next best chance for rain looks to be the end of next weekend with highs in the upper 80s.