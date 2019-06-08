Below average temperatures for the upcoming week

Starting Monday, we have below average temperatures in the forecast through most of the week. Normally in Eastern Iowa, our high temperatures sit in the upper 70s. We will be in the low to mid 70s is all we will get to this week, keeping very mild conditions around the area. An impending cold front will be pushing through Eastern Iowa Sunday. This is going to bring a wide variety of temperatures throughout the day. This means some of you could experience below average temperatures as early as Sunday.

After the cold front pushes through, winds will become strong out of the north and northwest, funneling in much cooler air. High pressure moves in after the cold front, keeping those cooler temperatures in the forecast and fairly dry days until another front comes into the forecast Wednesday.