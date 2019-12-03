Bellevue middle, high schools evacuated due to threat

Bellevue middle and high schools were evacuated Tuesday morning following a threat written in one of the bathrooms, according to a post from Superintendent Tom Meyer on the schools' Facebook page.

Middle school students were evacuated to the nearby Community Center while high schoolers went by bus to Horizon Hall, the post said.

"At this time we are evacuating the students and staff to make sure that everything is safe," Meyer said. "We take all threats seriously, and the safety of our students and staff is our top priority."