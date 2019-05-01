Bellevue School District determines threat to school isn't credible

The Bellevue School District determined a threat to its middle and high school wasn't credible.

Principal Jeff Recker said the staff was made aware of a "vague" and "concerning" message inside the school around 9:15 Wednesday morning. Everyone evacuated the building so staff and law enforcement could do a sweep of the building.

At about 2 p.m. Superintendent Tom Meyer updated his Facebook page with a status saying, "We have worked with law enforcement and we have determined the threat to be not credible. We feel the students are safe."

The post went on to say the school served a late lunch.

Recker said the students and teachers handled the situation well.

"I really think our staff and students handled it well," he said. "I’ve checked in on them a few times, our teachers are doing fabulous, and I’m really proud of how we handled this situation."