Belle Plaine teacher celebrating 50 years in the same classroom

Donald Anderson started his first teaching job at Belle Plaine High School. Today, 50 years later, he still instructs students in the same classroom.

Donald Andrson stands at his chalkboard at Belle Plaine High School (Jorde Kalk/KCRG)

He's one of the only teachers to still use a chalkboard for lessons. Anderson, better known as D.A., said the brain retains information better this way.

"The kinesthetic part of taking notes, writing it down thinking it through, it's important for the learning process,” Anderson said.

Pretty much everything else about his classroom has changed, however, including his workload.

"When I first started I only had three different preparations, so it wasn't like now where I have six different types of classes I have to prepare for,” Anderson said.

Technology has, of course, changed in five decades. There were no calculators when Anderson first started teaching. He tries to embrace the upgrades. For example, Anderson was the first teacher in the district to upload lessons to his own website. He’s still looking for other ways to better himself as an educator.

"Right now I'm doing some work on brain theory on how to teach better and use the whole brain,” Anderson said.

Anderson said as long as he has that challenge, he'll keep on teaching. He knows there are still hundreds of minds to help mold in this district.

Anderson hasn't taken a sick day in 34 years. He still officiates high school sports, having done so for 39 years.