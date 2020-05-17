Belle Plaine schools planning drive-in style graduation ceremony

With COVID-19 restrictions in place, school districts are having to get creative when planning graduation ceremonies. Belle Plaine Community Schools is still planning to host their commencement right on its football field, drive-in style.

“The thing about this break and emergency situation is that it disrupts everything and so things that are normally easy are not anymore. You have to go back and rethink things and I think our school district and staff have done an excellent job at trying to do that,” district superintendent, Chad Straight said.

Straight said he and other staff members wanted to give students and their families the closest thing to a traditional ceremony.

Students will be allowed one vehicle per family to drive onto the football field. Then, once the student’s name is called, the family can exit their car and receive their diploma in the stands, one at a time. There will still be speeches and the playing of the class song, but in the bleachers as families watch in their cars from the football field.

“We were just looking at options for what we could do and you know many schools are doing a virtual option and some of the others are looking at other ways to do their commencement. We were just hoping to find a way to do what we normally do and when we looked at our setting and our football field, the option of having in there, but yet being safe for our students and families, it just seemed like a good idea,” Straight said.

Weather permitting, the ceremony will take place later this week followed by a town-wide parade led by the fire and police department