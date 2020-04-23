Belle Plaine business adjusting production amid coronavirus

As businesses big and small shut their doors amid concerns of the coronavirus, one eastern Iowa builder is adjusting.

Pareti Mobile Walls opened in 2012 in Belle Plaine, Iowa. Now, the company is looking to change what it produces because of decreased business during the coronavirus. April 23,2020 (AARON HOSMAN//KCRG)

Since 2012, Pareti Mobile Walls out of Belle Plain has manufactured display walls used in art galleries, big expos, and trade shows. Since large gathering are now at a stop, owner Kathy Kyle said so are orders.

“Orders dried up for us in about mid-March,” Kyle said.

In 2016, she saw sales reach $300,000 dollars. This year was also shaping up to be a good one after landing what she called a big contract on an international project. Now, that’s up in the air.

“We probably would have made massive growth with that. We were looking at how to scale, we were looking at adding about 20 more people and equipment,” Kyle said.

However, Kyle isn’t letting that stop her. She said this may be a weird time, but it’s also an opportunity. Kyle said she looking to shift her business model, she wants to start producing products that might be in demand if the economy slows to a recession.

“We don’t know how easy it’s going to be import products that we’ve always done. So we are looking at products now like toys, hydroponic planters or raised garden beds, we think that will be a big factor for people too,” Kyle said.

Kyle said she doesn’t think that shift will be difficult. Her crew has the skill set and they’re ready to work.

“Hopefully we get those prototypes built this week and then we can try and see what ideas would work best,” Kyle said.

Belle Plain City Administrator Stephen Beck said despite being small, Belle Plain is self-sufficient. He said Pareti Mobile Walls has been especially nimble in this uncommon environment, but it's not alone.

“I’m really appreciative and inspired by the way certain businesses just buckled down and got creative and found new ways to do business,” Beck said.

Kyle said despite tough times, the opportunity to bounce back isn’t lost.

“I think if people collectively stay positive then that goes a long way and I think there is a good chance that we would be able to snap back if that’s the case.”