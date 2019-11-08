Bell ringers are back for the holiday season

A holiday season tradition across eastern Iowa is back for another year. Bell Ringers are back in action for the Salvation Army.

One group from Kennedy High School got started Friday, being one of the first of the year, outside of the Edgewood Road Hy-Vee in Cedar Rapids.

Ringers will be at businesses across the country throughout the holiday season. This year, the Salvation Army hopes to raise $714,000 in kettle, online and mail-in donations.

The Salvation Army is also looking for bell-ringers to fill more than 8,000 volunteer hours.