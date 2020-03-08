Behind the scenes, scientists prep for COVID-19 vaccine test

Dozens of research groups around the world are racing to create a vaccine as coronavirus cases continue to grow.

Early work in labs and in animals looks promising, and researchers hope to start first-step safety tests in young, healthy volunteers soon. Scientists are pursuing different types of vaccines for a better chance that one, or more, eventually might work. Some even are aiming for shots that might guard people's health a month or two at a time while longer-lasting protection is developed.

Still, experts warn it likely will be more than a year before vaccines are ready for widespread use.