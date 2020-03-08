Behind the scenes, scientists prep for COVID-19 vaccine test

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 3, 2020 file photo, Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, left, senior research fellow and scientific lead for coronavirus vaccines and immunopathogenesis team in the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory, talks with President Donald Trump as he tours the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md. Dozens of research groups around the world are racing to create a vaccine as COVID-19 cases continue to grow. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Dozens of research groups around the world are racing to create a vaccine as coronavirus cases continue to grow.

Early work in labs and in animals looks promising, and researchers hope to start first-step safety tests in young, healthy volunteers soon. Scientists are pursuing different types of vaccines for a better chance that one, or more, eventually might work. Some even are aiming for shots that might guard people's health a month or two at a time while longer-lasting protection is developed.

Still, experts warn it likely will be more than a year before vaccines are ready for widespread use.

 