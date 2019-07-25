Beekeepers concerned about the future now that honey bee data collection is suspended

With declining bee populations across the country, beekeepers are very worried about the insect's future. Now, the future of a survey to get those numbers is in jeopardy of being ended too.

The US Department of Agriculture announced this month it's suspending data collection on honey bee colonies.

The department says the annual 'Honey Bee Colonies Report' will still be released on August 1st though, which contains data from all of 2018, up until April.

That could be all the information beekeepers will be getting from now on.

Last year, there was a 40 percent decline in the honey bee population, according to the 'Bee Informed Partnership.'

“It seems like now is more important than ever to help those bees so they can feed us," said Andy Marshall.

He and his wife have been beekeepers for four years.

"My wife was fascinated with the complexity, she was a software engineer and just likes that sort of thing,” he said. “Next thing you know, bees were showing up and it just exploded from there."

The USDA does two annual surveys on bees: monitoring honey production and honey bee colonies.

"Beekeepers around the country, actually around the world, are really struggling to solve some of these challenges, and if we don't measure it, we are operating blindfolded," Marshall said.

Citing declining fiscal resources, the National Agricultural Statistics Service has suspended data collection for the honey bee colonies survey.

The department said in a press release this month that the decision to suspend data was not made lightly.

"If you look it at historically, as an agency within the Department of Ag, we very rarely have too many suspensions of programs," explained Travis Averill, livestock branch chief at the USDA.

That leaves beekeepers like the Marshalls wondering if the future of bees might not be so sweet.

"If you like to eat, I suggest you encourage your legislators, federal and local, to measure our pollinator’s population," Marshall said.

The survey first began in 2015.

The suspension is considered temporary though because how the department will spend next year's fiscal budgets haven't been determined.