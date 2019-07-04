Slightly higher prices not stopping consumers from getting beef for the Fourth

Hungry Iowans firing up their grills this Fourth of July are likely paying a little more for burgers. It's not a big price increase - but the USDA says ground beef prices are up about 15 cents per pound from last year.

Prices are up only four cents per pound for leaner cuts of ground beef. Justin Walsh is the grocery manager at New Pioneer Food Co-op. He told TV-9 that they've seen pretty steady prices for beef and all cuts of meat.

They've also had a big increase in customers getting ready to grill for the holiday.

One customer said the price doesn't matter on big holidays like the 4th.

“We once in a while treat ourselves to burgers or brats, but on holidays like this we like to celebrate and have some beef,” said Jennifer Murphy.

Walsh says his beef prices tend to be slightly different than the national average because New Pi works with local farmers and more specialty meats.

The USDA says other cuts of beef have seen roughly the same increase in price.

