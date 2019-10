More than 4,000 pounds of beef patties sold in Iowa and Wisconsin are now under recall.

This affects 39-pound boxes of frozen, ready-to-eat charbroiled beef patties. The USDA says the products may contain metal.

The company, OSI Industries, produced the patties on Aug. 10 of this year.

So far, there are no reports of injuries or reactions.

