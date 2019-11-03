'Becoming a Bear': West Branch doctor volunteers on the sidelines, looking after players and coaches

For a number of schools across the state, playoff time for their football teams is taking over focus in their respective communities. Things are no different in West Branch, as the Bears continue an undefeated run into the second round.

Dr. Brad Heithoff (right) looks out on the field during a West Branch Bears football game at the Little Rose Bowl in West Branch on October 25, 2019. Dr. Heithoff serves as the volunteer team doctor for the football team. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

But the Bears has a doctor on the sideline that the team says is irreplaceable, and for the last nine years, he has volunteered for every home and away game to look out for the health and safety of the players, coaches, and officials.

For Dr. Brad Heithoff, he says it was the community tradition and the feeling he got in West Branch that led him to get involved- and considering how large the commitment, he is just thankful his wife and his family let him go to every game.

West Branch football is synonymous with success. Led by Butch Pedersen, who has more than 300 wins in his coaching tenure with the Bears, the walls of trophies inside the high school make it clear how consistently well the team has performed. However, for a team that performs well so often, Pedersen says it the program they have put together is about more than filling glass cases in high school.

"I just think the tradition that we've had throughout the years makes people come," Pedersen said. "Because they know our kids are going to play hard, and they're going to get after it."

That community tradition has brought many to West Branch- including Heithoff and his family.

"When I moved back to the area, that was one of the first things I looked into to doing was help the school out," Heithoff said. He said growing up in a small town in Iowa attracted him to a similar atmosphere in West Branch.

During the week, Heithoff practices family medicine with Mercy Family Medicine in West Branch. By the time the lights go on Friday night, he transforms into a Bear, volunteering as the team doctor.

"I thought since I have the background in sports medicine, that was the perfect way to do it," Heithoff said.

Heithoff said football is what inspired him to get involved, specifically back on the sidelines.

"[It] goes back to my Junior year of high school," Heithoff said. "During an actual football game, I tore a ligament in my knee. And so, from there, I had to have surgery, went through the whole rehabilitation process, and that really got my interest in medicine."

As the game goes on, Heithoff keeps a close eye on everyone between the white lines and those on the sideline coaching.

"You always look for safety; player safety, safety of the coaches, sometimes it's even the referees doing the game, and occasionally it's even the safety of the fans," Heithoff said.

Pedersen said knowing Heithoff is paying close attention, makes it easy for coaches to pay attention to the game.

"He has an athlete psyche," Pedersen said. "He understands how important it is for our athletes to be out there and competing and win or lose, he knows he's going to be there for them as well."

With the role comes an unpredictability, and a need to react to potential injury. Whether it is getting someone to their feet, having someone sit out a play, or getting someone ready to get back on the field, Heithoff considers a real win knowing everyone he works with ends up healthy.

"Well, you know I love the game," Heithoff said. "I love helping people, and so I can get the best of both worlds by doing that."

And Heithoff's love of the game is loved by those with the program, starting at the top with Pedersen.

"He stands for what our program stands for, and believe me he's a huge part of our program," Pedersen said.

So while his oversight is appreciated on the sidelines, to Heithoff, his spot on the sidelines with the football team is the role he was meant to fill in West Branch.

"I feel there are many other people in the community that do the same thing," Heithoff said. "And that's what it takes- everyone coming together for a common goal. If I'm able to carve out and help with one piece, that's what I want to do."