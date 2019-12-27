Beaverdale couple corners burglar with scissors, wine glass Christmas morning

A Beaverdale couple held off a burglar with a pair of scissors and a wine glass. KCCI spoke to the couple involved.

Rena and Duncan McClintock explain how they used a wine glass and a pair of scissors to keep a would-be robber at bay in their home. (Courtesy: KCCI)

At approximately 8 a.m. Wednesday, Joseph Halbur, broke into Rena and Duncan McClintock's home off Beaver Avenue.

The couple woke up to their dog barking and found Halbur in their kitchen. They grabbed the first things in sight -- a wine glass and a pair of scissors.

The McClintock cornered Halbur and waited for police to arrive.

Halbur was arrested and released from the Polk County Jail on Thursday.