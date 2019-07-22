Beautiful week ahead

Plan on a really nice week! Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s today with partly to mostly sunny conditions.

A large high pressure system will be around most of the week. With each passing day, highs will slowly increase and eventually land in the mid-upper 80s by Friday. Overall, humidity should stay pretty comfortable this week as well.

By this weekend, a front will try to make some progress east with at least a chance for a few scattered storms. This rain will be needed after a week of dryness.