Beautiful summer day ahead

Plan on a beautiful summer day with highs in the lower to middle 80s alongside comfortable humidity.

Dew points will start to climb again later tomorrow and especially tomorrow evening as our next front arrives from the west. It's during that time that the chances of rain are the highest, with rain chances rapidly dropping off past about sunrise on Wednesday.

A ridge of high pressure should then arrive from the west keeping the weather quiet and dry from Wednesday through much of this weekend. This is in response to a low pressure system and possible tropical storm development in the northern Gulf of Mexico later this week. That would tend to block any good moisture from returning to Iowa leaving rain chances slim to none during this time period.

Heat will slowly build with highs around 90 common by Friday. Have a great week!