Beautiful Friday on the way

Plan on the sunshine to return to eastern Iowa today! Highs will rebound comfortably to around 60 degrees this afternoon. Plan on the wind to be much lighter as well.

Tonight through Saturday, expect some scattered clouds around but no precipitation.

Later on Saturday night into Mother's Day, a small rain chance still exists, though any amounts that do happen to fall in your area should be very light. That system then quickly moves out leaving us dry and quiet Sunday night.

Nearly all of next week continues to look dry with the exception of a Tuesday night cold front passage which still only looks to bring isolated activity our way.