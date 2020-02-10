Beach Boys to perform at Iowa State Fair Grandstand

The Beach Boys will perform at the Iowa State Fair Grandstand on Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. with special guest Hanson.

Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Feb. 14 at 9 a.m. for $30, $40, $45 and $55. They can be purchased through www.iowastatefair.org or by calling 800.514.3849.

The Iowa State Fair runs from Aug. 13 to Aug. 23, 2020.

Tickets are already on sale for other performers including:

- Bethel Music with special guest Vertical Worship on Aug. 13

- Hairball 20th Anniversary Concert on Aug. 14

- Keith Urban with special guest Russell Dickerson on Aug. 15

- KIDZ BOP Live World Tour 2020 on Aug. 20

- Chris Stapleton on Aug. 21

- Sam Hunt’s Southside Summer 2020 Tour with special guests Kip Moore, ERNEST, Travis Denning and Brandi Cyrus..