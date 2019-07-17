'Be yourself': eastern Iowa woman celebrates 100th birthday

An eastern Iowa woman is preparing to turn 100 years old, a mark she said she's reached by simply being herself.

Helen Haugan will turn 100 on July 29, but she celebrated the centennial mark early with friends and family at Brown Deer Place in Coralville Wednesday. Staff said Haugan is charismatic- and she proved that herself talking to TV9 ahead of the party.

Haugan said she was fortunate having a good family and finding good jobs as she grew up. She was born an Iowan, traveled around the country for different jobs, and then eventually returned to her home state.

Haugan said she is still enjoying herself every day, and her secret to living a happy 100 years: "be yourself."

"Be honest," Haugan said. "Just say it as it is, and if they don't like you, then move on."

She said she's been able to live such a happy life by just being positive and taking advantage of the opportunities in front of her.

"Just live it up every chance you get," Haugan said. "Really enjoy life. Really just enjoy life. And prayer has a lot to do with it. Oh, my God, if I didn't have prayer, I'd be probably in jail."

She compared her 100 years to a Betty Davis quotation, saying: "it's been a bumpy ride, but I've been through it all."

Happy birthday to Helen from all of us at TV9!