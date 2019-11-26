'Be a Santa to a Senior' program gives gifts to seniors who may be spending the holidays alone

Home Instead Senior Care Center in Cedar Rapids is asking people to play Santa Claus for a senior citizen.

The center says there are hundreds of people who are 65 and older in Linn County spending the holidays alone, so they hope to bring people cheer this season through their Be a Santa to a Senior Program. It's a program where those seniors can get gifts during the holidays.

Organizers hope to have presents for about 700 people this year. They get a list of seniors from nursing homes, aging services and Veteran’s Affairs who are spending the holidays alone.

Here’s how it works:

People go to a business that has a Be a Santa to a Senior Christmas Tree. It will have ornaments, each with a senior's name and some suggested gifts for them. Buy the items and leave them at the store with the ornament. Home Instead will take care of the rest.

Volunteers, along with firefighters from Cedar Rapids and Marion will deliver the gifts. Firefighters will also come inside and make sure the senior has a working smoke alarm.

Leaders say this program is a big morale boost.

"When they're all alone, it just brings them more inward,” said Karen Huber, a franchise owner with Home Instead. “It can cause depression it, it can cause more of those negative feelings for them. It just makes them feel more alone."

People can purchase gifts until December 11th. The participating locations are:

•Cedar Rapids and Marion Hy-Vee stores

•Premier Investments of Iowa, 3600 1st Ave NE #100, Cedar Rapids

•Linn County Offices, 935 2nd St SW, Cedar Rapids

•KMRY Radio Station, Blairs Ferry Rd NE, Cedar Rapids