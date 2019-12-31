Bars prioritize customers' safety on New Year's Eve

Bars and restaurants in eastern Iowa have spent the last few months preparing for one of the biggest nights of the year on New Year’s Eve.

Customers packed into Moco Game Room & Hot Dog Bar in Cedar Rapids on New Year's Eve 2019. Photo: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 (Mary Green/KCRG)

Hours before Iowa rang in 2020, customers packed into Moco Game Room & Hot Dog Bar in Cedar Rapids for its Dec. 31 celebration.

"It is our first New Year's. We opened in March of this past year, so I don't really know what to expect,” general manager Kenyon Thorp said.

The Cedar Rapids bar was prepared for a busy night and brought in extra staff for it.

"Just going to help make sure everybody gets in and out safely, that we don't have a lot of people hanging out too much on the streets or anything, everybody's getting a ride home,” Thorp said.

Vue Rooftop in Iowa City also brought in a larger staff for its busiest night of the year, a sold-out celebration with a dueling pianos performance.

"It'll be a big night for everyone,” said Lauren Foss, Vue’s director of special events. “Everyone will stay on their toes, keeping busy."

Vue is located on the rooftop of the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Iowa City and sold customers packages that included hotel rooms with tickets to the New Year’s Eve event.

Foss said they didn’t just want to encourage more business at the hotel with that offering, but also to keep people from driving home after they had been drinking.

She added that Vue's staff was prepared to handle what is traditionally a big night for drinking.

"They do have alcohol certifications that they need to complete. And then of course, we'll be reminding them to keep an eye out and … making sure that everyone is enjoying themselves, but not too much,” Foss said.

While the staff at both Vue and Moco said they hoped people would know their own limits when drinking on New Year’s Eve, they also said keeping customers safe is a responsibility of their jobs.

"If it's safe, that's going to be the most fun that anybody can have,” Thorp said.