Bars concerned about potential shutdowns because of coronavirus

Moco Game Room & Hot Dog Bar in Cedar Rapids looked on Sunday evening like a bar just two days out from one of its biggest days of the year.

With St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday, the shamrock- and green-light-decorated space were filled with people looking to get an early start on the holiday.

“It is everything as planned until higher authorities tell us otherwise,” manager Kenyon Thorp said of the bar’s scheduled celebration Tuesday.

At the same time, the bar didn’t look as much like a bar filled with people not heeding pleas from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and the City of Cedar Rapids, asking them to practice “social distance” to prevent the spread of the coronavirus by avoiding large crowds and keeping space between themselves and others.

But both realities were equally true.

“Obviously there’s a fear, but I’m not going to lose sleep over it,” said Richard Kelzenberg of Marion, a Moco regular.

Kelzenberg said the only way he was staying home Sunday was if cases of coronavirus were found in the Cedar Rapids area.

“But until that happens, I really have no fear of it really,” he said.

Later Sunday, Governor Kim Reynolds announced in a press release four new cases, bringing Iowa’s total number of positive tests up to 22. That figure also includes the second and third instances of community spread in the state, with one of those cases in Johnson County.

“The most important thing we’re trying to do right now is not panic,” Thorp said.

Thorp said the Moco staff’s coronavirus precautions include wiping down commonly used surfaces like the bar top as much as possible, sanitizing less-used surfaces at least twice a day, and offering hand sanitizers to customers.

After multiple states, including Illinois and California, announced Sunday that they were ordering all bars and restaurants to shut down for an extended period of time to prevent the spread of the virus, Thorp said they are concerned Iowa could order its bars to briefly close too.

“I, for one, hope that it doesn’t have to come to that,” Thorp said. “A lot of our staff members, they depend on the income for their livelihood. They have to pay their bills.”

But Thorp also added that the restaurant industry is an industry filled with uncertainly on a regular basis.

“It’s very frightening, the prospect of not having that income come in, and to be quite frank, taking that health risk every day is something that we’re pretty used to. So it’s a very bizarre situation to be in,” Thorp said.

For now, regulars like Kelzenberg are hoping people who are sick stay home because he doesn’t plan to.

“Yeah you can only hope,” he said.