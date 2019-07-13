Barry, threatening Louisiana, becomes hurricane

The storm threatening the Louisiana coast has strengthened to a hurricane.

GOES-16 satellite image of Hurricane Barry approaching the Louisiana coast at 10:06 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 (NOAA/NESDIS)

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday advisory that Barry had reached maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, with higher gusts.

Hurricane-force winds were measured some 45 miles to the east of the storm's center, which was located 40 miles south of Lafayette, Louisiana. It was moving northwest at 6 mph.

Weather forecasters said a hurricane warning is in effect for Intracoastal City to Grand Isle. Such a warning means that hurricane conditions are expected within the warning area.