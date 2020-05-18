Barbershops a hot spot upon reopening as men seek to shorten pandemic hairdos

Barbershops opened last Friday in the state of Iowa after weeks of closures, and for some men, it couldn’t have come soon enough.

Ed Nellans walks into a barbershop in an undated photo (Scott Saville/KCRG)

Before and after pictures can show just how overdue some people were for a haircut. That’s why the barbershops have been packed.

"We had 107 appointments today and we’ve turned away about 15 walk-ins already," Mike Heater, co-owner of TRIMS Barber Shop in Marion, said.

Ed Nellans said that he went around three and a half months without a haircut. His wife even volunteered to fill in, but he was patient.

"I told my wife I was waiting for a barber to do this," Nellans said. "Fear of the scissors in her hands I think, just keeping my ears in place was the other option."

Sure, some men tried to cut their own hair during the pandemic. Let’s just say it didn’t go so well. Pat Lampe, of Robins, was one of them, and he took off more than he bargained for and had to shave his head.

"Didn’t seem like it couldn't be that hard could it but apparently it is," Lampe said. "The one to three [guard] that the pros use doesn’t translate to the six that I had in my clipper bag. Six, which is actually a two, right down the middle and I screamed 'oh my gosh, what have I done?'"

Fictional star Anchorman Ron Burgundy never had to go through a pandemic, so just imagine what it was like for a local anchorman like Chris Earl and the rest of the KCRG-TV9 staff.