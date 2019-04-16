Barbecue trailer breaks loose from truck, hits building in Maynard

A trailer containing a barbecue grill broke loose from the truck towing it, striking a building in Maynard on Saturday.

At around 4:19 a.m., Fayette County Sheriff's deputies received a call of a vehicle accident near 4th Street North and Main Street. Officials determined that a 2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty truck was towing a 2018 special constructed barbecue trailer eastbound on Main Street when the trailer separated from its hitch. It then skidded into a nearby building, causing around $2,000 in damage.

Deputies determined that Thyron Martin Matthews, Jr., 40, of Oelwein, was the driver of the truck and was cited for failure to use required towing equipment.

The trailer sustained around $1,500 of damage in the accident.