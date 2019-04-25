Band of showers passes through Thursday afternoon and evening

Fog has lifted, but clouds will increase through the afternoon. A band of light showers will also pass through later this afternoon into the early evening. The thickening clouds and a northwest wind will stop our temperature rise by early afternoon, with northern Iowa stuck in the 50s but most other places rise into the 60s to around 70. That wind is looking gusty for a time later today, too.

Our sky clears tonight with lows in the lower 40s. Friday will look nice with partial sunshine, but it'll be windy with highs in the lower 60s.

Saturday is going to be a wet, raw day with highs in the 40s and 50s and a chilly wind. Rain is likely, and wet snow could mix in during the afternoon and evening in northern Iowa. The potential for accumulation will depend on how fast the snow can fall - if there is any - since the ground and pavement are both fairly warm. Sunday is dry, but occasional showers return next week.