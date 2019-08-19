'Ban-the-box' ordinance would prevent Waterloo employers from asking applicants about criminal histories

The Waterloo City Council on Monday is scheduled to vote on a "ban the box ordinance".

It would prevent employers from asking applicants their criminal history until they've gone through the hiring process and offered a conditional job offer.

An employer could rescind the job offer if an applicant had criminal activity relevant to the job.

The measure is commonly called 'ban-the-box' since it takes away the box from job applications regarding criminal records.

The council rejected the ordinance back in 2012 and 2015.

According to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, several council members have voiced their support for the ordinance, but one of them, Margaret Klein, is concerned that it would set private sector employers up for lawsuits if they see an applicant is unfit for a job.