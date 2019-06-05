Bail set at $2.5 million for suspect in deadly Cedar Rapids shooting

Bail has been set at $2.5 million cash only for the man accused of opening fire in a car in Cedar Rapids last month killing two teens.

Andre Richardson appeared in court via teleconference Wednesday morning after leading police on a manhunt Tuesday in southwest Cedar Rapids.

Richardson, 26, faces a number of charges including two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of willful injury causing serious injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and going armed with intent.

In court, it was revealed that Richardson will be represented by the Johnson County public defender because of a conflict with Linn County's.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of May 18 in the parking lot of the Iowa Smoke Shop at 70 Kirkwood Court SW.

Matrell Johnson, 18, and Royal Abram, 18, were killed in the shooting. Their family members appeared in court Wednesday morning, as well.

The two other victims, Kayla Panos-Blackcloud, 19, and Booker McKinney, 19, received serious injuries and remain hospitalized.

The judge on Tuesday ordered Richardson cannot have contact with any of the surviving victims

Richardson ran from authorities Tuesday morning when they spotted him in the 300 block of 22nd Avenue SW. They later found him hiding in a garage at 299 21st Avenue SW.

Richardson will appear again on June 14.