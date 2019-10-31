Bagley family speaks out after first person charged in son's death

It’s been nearly a year since Walker man Chris Bagley went missing, and on Thursday, a person was charged in his murder.

Authorities said they believe Drew Blahnik is the one who stabbed Bagley a number of times. A grand jury indicted the 32-year-old.

Bagley’s father said this process hasn’t been easy.

“We miss his laugh so much,” said Stuart Bagley, Chris’ father. “He liked to be silly. He was a prankster. I miss all of those things.”

Bagley’s body was found in March buried outside of a Southeast Cedar Rapids home. A number of people have been charged in connection to the murder on varies drugs or weapons charges. Stuart has been to all of those hearings.

“When we first went to face Blahnik it was harder than we thought it was going to be,” he said. “It was very emotional for my wife and I.”.

Sheriff Brian Gardner said it was no easy task for law enforcement either. He said witnesses and suspects didn’t cooperate and coordination was key.

“Anytime you bring multiple investigators and multiple agencies to try and get to the end quicker, it sometimes slows the case down,” Sheriff Gardner said.

Stuart understands that it takes time to get the justice they want for their son’s death, but right now, they want people to remember their son for the person he was.

“We’re still missing a son, a father, a husband, a brother and a friend,” he said. “It’s going to take a long time if ever to get over it.”

6 others have been charged for weapon, drug or other charges in connection to this case.

