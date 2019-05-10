Bagley death investigation handed over to Linn County Attorney's Office

The Linn County Sheriff's Office said it has completed its investigation surrounding the death of Chris Bagley whose remains were found in March.

Bagely disappeared from his Walker home on December 14, 2018. His remains were found March 1, 2019, buried at home at 4069 Soutter Avenue NE in Cedar Rapids.

Several people have been arrested in connection to the case, but no one has officially been charged with Bagley's death. Investigators indicated at a hearing in April that Drew Blahnik stabbed Bagley because he had stolen drugs and other items from alleged drug dealer Andrew Shaw.

The investigation is now in the hands of the Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden. He said there are more than 600 pages worth of reports to go through as well as photographs and about 20 recorded interviews.

"I can’t estimate the number of hours on the interviews because we haven’t had a chance to review them all," Vander Sanden said in a statement to KCRG-TV9. "Some go on for hours."

He said there's still no timeline on the charging decision.

"We are trying to expedite our review of the case and will make public our decision after we have completed our review and confirmed there is no other matter that needs additional follow up investigation," he said.