Back to normal this week

We are now in the middle of November and after a very chilly start to the month we will be back on average this week. Normally, temperatures this time of year are in the mid-40s. We got a sneak peek of that on Friday and Saturday with temperatures in the 40s.

A wintery mix will cool down temperatures a bit on Sunday, but as we start the new week, it’s going to be very nice. We will be dry throughout Tuesday.

Highs will start in the low 40s Monday and rise into the upper 40s by Wednesday. Some locations may even get a sneak peek of 50s before another system pushes through Thursday, cooling temperatures down again.