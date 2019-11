The viral sensation Baby Shark is going on the road with a live stage show and it's set to come to eastern Iowa.

The show will come to the Five Flags Center in Dubuque on March 13, 2020, at 6 p.m.

Ticket sales for the general public start Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. Presales started Tuesday.

Click or tap here for more informatino about the show or to buy tickets.